Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up

We'll have to wait six extra months for The Bride

The Bride
(Image credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.)

Bad news horror fans, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming Frankenstein-inspired movie has been pushed back six months due to Warner Bros. big slate shake-up.

Despite it being originally being set to hit screens this September, Warner Bros. has pushed Gyllenhaal’s The Bride back to March 2026, as reported by Variety. This is due to the studio’s big film release schedule shake-up which took place on March 19.

But the horror sci-fi flick isn't the only title to be affected. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another has been pushed back from August 8 to September 26, 2025, and Zach Cregger’s Barbarian follow-up has been moved up from its original January 2026 release to August 8, 2025.

Starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, The Bride is a steampunk twist on the classic Frankenstein tale and will focus on the monster and his spouse, Frankenstein’s Bride. The official synopsis is as follows: "In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change."

The Bride is said to be inspired by James Whale's 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, which in turn is adapted from Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein. The movie also stars Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening.

However, although the news may sadden horror fans who were looking forward to seeing this flick this year, the move may be good news. It means that The Bride will now receive a theatrical release further away from Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein movie, which is due to hit Netflix this November.

The Bride will now hit screens sometime in March 2026. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with the most exciting upcoming horror movies.

Megan Garside
