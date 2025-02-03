M3GAN 2.0 is here to slay in a perfectly on-brand first sequel teaser for the upcoming horror movie

She's Back! Our favorite killer AI robot M3GAN has returned in the first sassy teaser for the upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0.

The short teaser video, which premiered at the Grammys but has since been posted on Twitter by Blumhouse, opens with M3GAN’s silhouette posing in front of a pink backdrop while Chappell Roan’s song 'Femininomenon' starts to play in the background. After the robot hits her signature dance from the first movie, the video confirms the sequel's release date: "On June 27 this bitch is back." The clip ends with M3GAN’s revealed to the camera as she asks, "Miss me?" We sure have missed her. Watch the full teaser below.

After the mass of memes the first movie produced, it looks like the sequel is fully embracing M3GAN being an internet icon, and fans are loving it. "YASSS queen she came to slay," replied one user, while another echoed, "M3GAN dancing to Chappell just cementing herself even more of a gay icon!"

This is the part where you put M3GAN 2.0 in your calendar pic.twitter.com/CzNF1SYiDeFebruary 3, 2025

Although we only get a small look at M3GAN's appearance, the doll's hair looks a little darker and her face appears smoother. This could be part of the upgrade to 2.0, but the creators could still be ironing out some visual effects.

The first movie hit screens in 2022, introducing us to the lifelike doll that's programmed to be a child's greatest companion and protector. M3GAN follows roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) who decides to use her latest creation M3GAN to her own advantage when she unexpectedly becomes the caretaker of her 8-year-old niece Cady (Violet McGraw). But as the child and robot grow closer, Gemma realizes that M3GAN just may be evil.

Alongside the trailer, a new movie description has appeared on YouTube. The synopsis, which confirms the sequel is set two years after the first, reads: "Gemma has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Cady has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno), the ultimate killer infiltration spy."

"With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match." Does this mean that M3GAN is turning good?

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

M3GAN 2.0 will hit theaters on June 27, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year and beyond.