There's actually a Poltergeist reference hidden in Longlegs, but the director thinks he "f***ed it up"

Longlegs director Oz Perkins has revealed that there's a reference to '80s horror classic Poltergeist in his latest movie – but he says he "fucked it up."

During a Reddit AMA , one fan asked Perkins if the name of Kiernan Shipka's character, Carrie Anne, was an intentional pun as it sounds like the word 'carrion'. "carrie anne was actually supposed to reference the little girl in POLTERGEIST, but i fucked it up," the director replied.

The little girl in Poltergeist is, of course, Carol Anne Freeling, played by Heather O'Rourke. Released in 1982, the horror flick directed by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper and co-written by Steven Spielberg, follows the aftermath of Carol Anne's abduction by malevolent ghosts.

In Longlegs, Carrie Anne is the only known survivor of the titular serial killer, played by Nicolas Cage, who targets families with daughters born on the 14th day of the month. It Follows' Maika Monroe stars as FBI agent Lee Harker, who's investigating Longlegs' spree of occultist murders.

Perkins also shared his thoughts on directors' cuts during his AMA when another fan asked if any deleted scenes would ever be released. "You've seen the director's cut [of Longlegs]," he wrote. "No one messed with what i wanted to do. director's cut are, i think, a bit of nonsense. Check out the Coen bros 'director's cut' of BLOOD SIMPLE... it's shorter than the theatrical cut."

Longlegs is out now in theaters. For more, check out our picks of the best upcoming horror movies still on the way in 2024.