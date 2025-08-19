It's pooch vs poltergeist in the first trailer for unique new horror movie Good Boy – and it's already clear why the film has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Good Boy - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Good Boy is finally here, with the new horror movie having made waves at SXSW earlier in 2025 – and it already looks safe to assume that it's going to be the cutest, creepiest film of the year.

Written by Alex Lennon and Ben Leonberg, with the latter in the director's chair, the unique, hair-raising flick – which currently holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes – centers on Indy, a caramel-colored canine who faces off against a sinister, supernatural entity in order to save his bestie, Shane Jensen's Todd. Larry Fessenden (the co-writer of hit PlayStation game Until Dawn), Arielle Friedman, Anya Krawcheck and Stuart Rudin round out the (human) cast.

The promo opens with found footage of Indy as a young pup – a major upside to casting your very own pet in a titular role is having all that at your disposal – before landing in the present, where the pooch is woken one night by weird noises coming from downstairs. Terrified but curious, Indy tiptoes to the lower level to investigate, only to be confronted by a wet-looking man stomping across the kitchen and banging his head on the basement door.

Later, we see snippets of Indy trying to free himself from an outdoor chain, muddy boot prints in a hall, and a screaming man drooling blood. Watch it above. The hero hound certainly seems to have his work cut out for him if he's going to rescue Todd...

On YouTube, viewers championed Indy's performance, claiming he'll be the "first dog ever nominated for best actor in a leading role!!!!" Another said: "Ok, for real, a dog as the main character? And his acting is already amazing!! The dog should win an award for real!!"

Others couldn't help but compare the movie to beloved Cartoon Network series Courage the Cowardly Dog, while a bunch more expressed their concern over whether Indy will make it to the end credits.

"If you harm a single hair of this beautiful boy..." wrote one worried fan, as another added: "I don't think I can do this, I will not stand to see this sweet angel in danger."

Good Boy releases in US theaters on October 3, before heading across the pond to UK cinemas on October 10. While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.