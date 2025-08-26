It looks like cute dogs are the key to success as upcoming horror movie Good Boy is getting wider theatrical release due to pawfect first trailer going viral

An independent horror movie shot from a dog’s perspective is seeing success before it has even hit the screen, as the film eyes an expanded release following the first trailer going viral for all the right reasons.

The upcoming horror movie, titled Good Boy, will now receive a wide release from IFC Films despite the company previously planning a limited release, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. This is no doubt due to Good Boy’s first trailer going completely viral online. Posted on YouTube by IFC Films, the trailer gained over 2.2 million views in just one week. The clip has also seen a lot of traction elsewhere too, fetching over 14 million views on Twitter.

In the first trailer, which you can watch below, we meet a family dog named Indy who starts to notice a malevolent presence in his owner’s new house. However, it seems as though Indy, who just so happens to be the real-life pet of writer-director Ben Leonberg, has stolen the hearts of horror fans everywhere, with the Google search 'does the dog die in Good Boy' seeing a major spike since the trailer dropped, according to IndieWire. We really hope that the answer to that question is no.

Good Boy - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

But Indy is not just a cute face, as it looks like the film is not a fad at all. Critics seem to be loving Good Boy, which currently sits at a near perfect 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers are calling the film "heartbreaking" and "visually captivating," boasting one of the "greatest animal actor performances of all time."

"A loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner Todd, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows," reads the official synopsis from IFC Films. "As dark entities threaten his human companion, the brave pup must fight to protect the one he loves most."

As well as Indy, the movie stars Shane Jensen, Larry Fessenden, Arielle Friedman, Anya Krawcheck, and Stuart Rudin.

Good Boy hits theaters just in time for Halloween, on October 3.