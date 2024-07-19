A year after being removed from Netflix, Mike Flanagan’s ‘lost’ horror movie gets a new release date

Over a year after being removed from Netflix, Mike Flanagan’s 2016 home invasion horror movie Hush is finally being made available to buy digitally.

In collaboration with Shout! Studios, Hush will be available on digital from August 27.

"Hush is one of the projects that is closest to my heart, and I cannot think of a better home than Shout!" Flanagan said in a statement. "I’m so glad that people will finally be able to rent or purchase the film digitally."

Hush, starring Kate Siegel as a deaf-mute horror author who is hunted by a crossbow-wielding killer, was first released on Netflix in 2021, before being removed in April 2023.

This led to a much-circulated blog post from Mike Flanagan, with The Haunting of Hill House creator – who is now working with Amazon – writing on Netflix’s stance over physical media. He suggested that he "[hopes] sincerely that their thinking on this issue evolves."

Later, Flanagan addressed attendees at the ATX Festival and said that Hush will be "back soon", hinting at both a future streaming and physical release to go alongside the newly-announced digital release.

"You’ll be able to have it in your collection, and it’s gonna be worth the wait because we did some really awesome new stuff for it," Flanagan said.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, it seems, Hush is making some noise once more. Watch this space for a potential streaming release in the near future.

For more, check out the new horror movies coming your way very soon. Then dive into Flanagan's best work with our ranking of the best Mike Flanagan Netflix shows.