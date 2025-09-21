Guillermo del Toro tasks The Empty Man director with opening up his horror novella The Boy In The Box for Netflix

The world is eagerly awaiting his take on one of the oldest horror stories in history, and now word is out that Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro is backing another spine-tingling story of his own making, this time with a different director on board. News from The Hollywood Reporter reveals that del Toro is working alongside Netflix once again to bring his novella, The Boy in the Iron Box, to life, with The Empty Man helmer, David Prior, on board to direct.

The original book, written by del Toro and Chuck Hogan, follows a group of mercenaries who find themselves stranded on a summit after wolves pick up their trail. Finding shelter in an abandoned fortress, the group discovers a different kind of horror when they come across a box wrapped in chains buried within its depths. Guess what’s inside? Go on, guess.

This marks the second time the collaborative efforts of del Toro and Hogan have been adapted, following the success of their vampire trilogy series, The Strain, which arrived on television back in 2014. Clearly, they’re feeling nostalgic for the project, given that former star of the show, Kevin Durand, will be appearing in the new film alongside Jurassic World: Rebirth’s Rupert Friend, as two of the mercenaries that find themselves in a spot of supernatural bother. IT star, Jaeden Martell, will be the titular boy in the box.

Production for The Boy in the Box is set to kick off in October. In the meantime, del Toro’s monstrous outing with Frankenstein is stomping its way onto screens in theaters on October 17 and on Netflix on November 7. If you're looking for some scares in the meantime, check out our list of the best ever horror movies here.