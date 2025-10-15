Good Boy made me realize I've judged horror fans who fuss over furry on-screen stars too hard, and now I've found 9 more scary movie dogs that prove them right

"If the dog dies, I'm not watching it," is a statement many horror fans have uttered in their time. I must admit, I never really understood it; a movie's human body count could be in the double digits, and they won't bat an eyelid, so long as the poor pooch walks away unscathed. And if they skipped certain flicks based on the animals' fates, they'd be missing out on meeting some of the best scary movie dogs out there, period.

I mean, I did think like that until I saw Ben Leonberg's Good Boy. The new indie hit puts that sentiment to the ultimate test as it follows Indy, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, who takes it upon himself to protect his ailing owner, Todd, from a malevolent spirit. And okay, yeah, it finally made me understand those who fret over our furry friends' fictional fates. "The website, Does the Dog Die, had a huge spike in traffic after the trailer came out," Leonberg told GamesRadar+ ahead of Good Boy's release. "Horror movies have trained audiences to expect the worst for dogs. That trope is what the whole film is based on; the dog who, early on in the story, is weary of the basement or suspicious of the creepy neighbor. They don't make it out of Act One. People are right to be worried, because they're familiar with that concept," adds Leonberg of Indy.

With that, I got to thinking about other ill-fated pups that feature in some of the best horror movies over the years, from slashers to apocalyptic nailbiters. And, after running through the cinematic canines, I decided to pay tribute to some stand-outs below. Things get a little spoilery, since I figured you'd want to know whether they survive the events of their respective films. So if you've not seen the entries, bear that in mind as you're scrolling through our picks of the best horror movie dogs, from Precious in The Silence of the Lambs to I Am Legend's Sam!

10. Good Boy (2025) – Indy

(Image credit: Courtesy of SXSW)

Do they live? Yes

Good Boy's Indy might be genre cinema's first-ever pro-dog-anist, successfully reframing what it means to be an animal in a horror movie. At 73 minutes, the flick is one helluva nailbiter, as brave little Indy is thrust into increasingly dangerous situations that threaten both Todd's and his lives..

You see, the cute canine is actually co-writer-director Ben Leonberg's pet in real life, too – and the performance the filmmaker gets out of his bone-loving best friend is truly astonishing. "He's got these, like, beautiful, perfectly framed eyes, but he has this really intense, unblinking stare," Leonberg explained to us previously. "Which, as a filmmaker, is really useful, because… if you see a dog looking intensely off camera, and show the reverse of what the dog is seeing, and it's an empty corner, the audience kind of does the rest in their imagination." He also revealed that Good Boy took three years – 400 days in total – to shoot, since Indy could only work for a few hours a day due to his attention span. Now that's commitment.

9. I Am Legend (2007) – Sam

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Do they live? No

It's impossible not to get emotionally attached to Sam, the German Shepherd, in I Am Legend, since she's pretty much the deuteragonist. The apocalyptic horror centers on virologist Robert Neville (Will Smith), who's been alone since a failed, mutated cancer cure wiped out 90% of the population and turned the rest into flesh-hungry nightwalkers. Well, he would be alone if he didn't have Sam (played by cuties Abbey and Kona).

Neville has spent the last three years scavenging for supplies, chatting to mannequins (as well as Sam, of course), and testing on infected rats. One day, he gets caught in a trap left by one of the more intelligent Darkseekers – and it's Sam that wakes him up from his unconsciousness. With the light disappearing, Neville manages to free himself from the trap, but the Darkseeker unleashes infected dogs to attack him, which Sam fights off and winds up getting bitten in the process. The following scene, then, is one of the most heartbreaking in cinema history, with director Joe Dante just about getting away with it by keeping the camera on Neville's devastated face throughout. "I Am Legend never tested well because we killed Sam. People walk out when that dog dies. And I get it. I love dogs. Never more walkouts in anything I’ve done than when that dog died," writer Akiva Goldsman admitted to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year (as part of a feature titled 'The Writer Who Killed the Dog – and Lived to Tell the Tale').

8. Crawl (2019) – Sugar

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Do they live? Yes

I live for a creature feature, so Crawl was an absolute must-watch for me when it came out in 2019. Directed by The Hills Have Eyes helmer Alexandre Aja, it sees Florida-based swimmer Haley (Skins' Kaya Scodelario) and her father Dave (Barry Pepper) face off against a bunch of alligators after their neighborhood gets flooded during a Category 5 hurricane. Without Sugar, though, Haley would've had to fight the critters alone, given the fact that she leads her into the crawlspace where her pops is lying injured near the start of the flick – and for that, we must give her his props. I'm a cat girl myself, but I can't imagine one would be so faithful to their human in such a time of peril.

“We were back and forth with, should the dog sacrifice itself? Should the dog be fed to the alligators to save someone? Should the dog lose a part of his body?” Aja once recalled to Bloody Disgusting. "At the end we chose to not do it because the interesting part was to make people feel that the dog was not going to make it, for the whole movie." We're not sure a film about killer reptilians floating around your kitchen cupboards as they try to swallow you whole really needed much more tension, but we'll take it.

7. The Lost Boys (1987) – Nanook

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Do they live? Yes

Nanook, the Emerson family's Alaskan Malamutein The Lost Boys, rules because he, along with other dogs, presumably, can sense when someone is a vampire. This is showcased early on in the 1987 flick, when he growls at Kiefer Sutherland's bloodsucker David. He rules so hard, in fact, that diehard Lost Boys fans often refer to the pooch as more than just a pet; he's a bonafide vampire hunter.

Not only does Nanook protect a bathing, vulnerable Sam from his freshly-turned brother Michael, biting the latter on the hand and shaking him out of his bloodthirsty stupor, but he saves the teen siblings Edgar and Alan Frog by pushing more ferocious fanged foe, Paul, into a tub of holy water before he can attack them, too. It seems worth mentioning here that the titular ghoulish gang has a hellhound of their own: Thorn, a white German Shepherd, who guarded Max's coffin during daylight hours. But, for obvious reasons, we aren't as fond of him as we are Nanook.

6. Frankenweenie (2012) – Sparky

(Image credit: Disney)

Do they live? The second time around, yes

Since it's spooky season, I recently rewatched the lushly animated Frankenweenie and was struck by how beautifully it depicts Sparky and Victor's relationship. As is often the case with movies from the filmmaker, Victor Frankenstein is a loner, who's most content doing scientific experiments in the attic while batting off the slobbery kisses of his enthusiastic, slightly disobedient best friend. But when Victor's father forces him to try out for the school's baseball team, Sparky gets distracted and winds up getting fatally hit by a car – prompting Victor to live up to his name and reanimate the hapless hound. When Sparky runs away, spooked by how Victor's parents react to his resurrection, or when he rescues Victor from the burning windmill at the end of the movie, I defy you not to well up.

"The way I drew Sparky, it was like a heart," Burton once told The Guardian. "A kind of lump of heart, and that was the emotion of it. A dog can be your first love, and I was that way. Unconditional. You don't get it often with people. You don't get it with all animals. But my dog had that soulful quality, and it got distemper, which meant it was not going to live for long – though in the end it survived for longer. And I guess at the time I was watching Frankenstein, so all that love and life and death stuff was kind of stewing from the beginning."

5. Gremlins (1984) – Barney

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Do they live? Yes

No shade to Zach Galligan or any of the other humans in Gremlins but director Joe Dante once described Mushroom, the mixed-breed terrier-type who plays Barney in the movie, as the best actor on set, and well, we'd back it. Often referred to as Woof-Woof by Gizmo, the mongrel is the Peltzer family pet who enjoyed cozying up with Galligan's Billy and his new mogwai pal, listening to music, and wrecking the next door neighbor's Christmas decorations… Later, he quite literally gets tangled up in the mischievous antics of the eponymous little beasts.

Originally, though, his dealings with the after-dark devils were much bleaker. "I think the dad stayed behind and fought the Gremlins. I don’t quite remember if he survived. The mom certainly didn’t," producer Chris Columbus once told Deadline. "Billy ran into the foyer of his house, and his mom’s head came rolling down the stairs. So there were some deaths. Barney the dog was not so lucky to just be hung up in the Christmas lights," he added. "He was actually hung up by his neck and died. We killed the dog! They ate him! Then they went into McDonald’s and ate the people – but not the food. We had a lot of things that didn’t make the final script." Thank god for that.

4. The Silence of the Lambs (1991) – Precious

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Do they live? Yes

Part of the reason why I love Precious so much is simply because she's a Bichon Frise. In straight horrors, the dogs tend to be more… traditional breeds; a retriever, a German Shepherd, a Border Collie, etc, which makes Precious stand out from the pack. Unlike most of the pooches listed here, Precious isn't the hero's dog, though we can't blame her for that! Jame 'Buffalo Bill' Gumb may be a serial killer, but boy did he love Precious, so much so that she becomes a pivotal plot device in the movie…

Having been kept down the dry well inside Gumb's home for days, Catherine, who would've undoubtedly become his 7th confirmed victim, manages to lure Precious to the well's edge and pulls her inside, where she threatens to kill the dog unless Gumb lets her go. The thought of Precious being hurt throws Gumb's concentration off, resulting in him slipping up when Jodie Foster's Clarice Starling pays him a visit – and the latter ultimately raids his home and finds Catherine. See, even villains' dogs (with big fluffy ears) can technically save the day! Catherine also ends up adopting the dog at the end of the movie… after Precious forgave her for breaking her leg, of course.

3. Dawn of the Dead (2004) – Chips

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Do they live? Yes

Dawn of the Dead's Chips is cool because he's one of only five left standing at the end credits of Zack Snyder's apocalyptic remake. Based on George A. Romero's 1978 film of the same name, the movie follows a ragtag group of people who hole up in a Wisconsin mall to try and wait out a zombie apocalypse. Chips was discovered by 'em, having spent the first few days hiding out alone in the mall's employee parking lot.

Chips is cool because he helps the humans get crucial supplies, with them sending him out to fetch stuff after realizing that the infected aren't interested in chowing down on bow-wows. As revealed by Snyder on Dawn of the Dead's DVD commentary, the original script – penned by Superman's James Gunn – didn't feature Chips and instead, saw the group stumble across a bunch of dogs. They were also trained to do multiple supply runs. However, since there were so many of them, they did catch the attention of the zombies… and a zombie dog, in particular, prompting a fang-bearing fight between the beasts.

2. Cujo (1983) – Cujo

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Do they live? No. Sob.

On paper, Cujo is technically the monster in Lewis Teague's adaptation of Stephen King's novel, but the true horror of the story, particularly for someone who's read the book, is how he was just a regular dog that succumbed to a painful, disorientating infection. The curious, friendly St. Bernard turns against his will after being bitten by a bat – and winds up terrorizing a mother and her young son. The youngster almost dies from dehydration after hiding out from Cujo in a boiling hot car, but Cujo is as much a victim as little Tad!

Granted, the novel dives into Cujo's inner thoughts much more than the movie; Teague was more interested in making people jump than making 'em cry. "When I did Cujo, I wanted to tell a good story about something meaningful, and I knew the success would depend on whether I could make it scary. I studied films that I found very scary or that I knew were very effective when they had been shown to an audience to extract whatever principles filmmakers used in those films to get their audiences to jump, and somehow make that work," he explained to FilmTalk back in 2020. But any dog lover is bound to find it a tough watch.

1. The Thing (1982) – Dog-Thing

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Do they live? No, fortunately

No list of horror movie dogs would be complete without mentioning the gooey abomination that Kurt Russell's R. J. MacReady and his pals stumble across in John Carpenter's 1982 classic The Thing. It's certainly not cute and cuddly like most of the others we've listed here (sorry, Cujo), but it's an icon of genre cinema and is therefore deserving of a spot. Jed's "performance" and the way Carpenter captures it in the movie is so accomplished, in fact, that Leonberg used it as a reference for Indy's in Good Boy.

After witnessing a Norwegian pilot blow up his helicopter with himself inside it, MacReady and a physician named Cooper investigate the deceased's base. There, they find all sorts of weird stuff, including the burnt remains of a malformed humanoid and a bunch of discarded organs. The pair guide a rogue sled dog back to the American base's kennels, only to witness the dog being absorbed by a monstrous creature that's settled itself in one of the cages. Later, biologist Blair autopsies the Dog-Thing and surmises it's an organism that can imitate other life forms. After that, bloody, icky chaos ensues…

