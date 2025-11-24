Five Nights at Freddy's 2 star Matthew Lillard isn't picky, but would love to be in Star Wars: "If I could be Han Solo, that'd be incredible"

Exclusive: Matthew Lillard is still manifesting a role in the Star Wars universe

Matthew Lillard is no stranger to iconic IP, and he wants to visit a galaxy far, far away next.

"Two things I've been saying for years: I want to be in the Star Wars Universe, desperately, and I want to work again with James Gunn," Lillard tells GamesRadar+. "I have that on my list. I'm friends with James [Gunn]. I don't know why he hasn't called me yet. If Star Wars called, do I care if I'm a Stormtrooper? No. I mean, I'd rather be a Luke Skywalker than a Stormtrooper, or a Han Solo. Oh my God, if I could be Han Solo, that'd be incredible."

