First trailer for Michael B. Jordan and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's vampire horror movie Sinners is Lovecraft Country meets Midnight Mass

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's secret vampire movie has finally got a title: Sinners. The name was announced just a few hours before Warner Bros. unveiled the fang-filled flick's first trailer, and it looks like a mix between Lovecraft Country and Midnight Mass.

Since Jordan was cast in January 2024, the supernatural horror has been shrouded in mystery. As details slowly began to emerge, like the fact that it'd be set in the '30s, was inspired by anime and that it has franchise potential, though, the aforementioned studio acquired the distribution rights and kicked off filming in April. Principal photography wrapped in July.

Set in the South during the Jim Crow era, it follows Jordan's character, a twin brother who return to his hometown in an attempt to leave his troubled life behind and start over. Unfortunately for him, though, there's a greater evil than they've ever known waiting to welcome them back. Watch the promo above.

"Of all the things I've seen, I ain't never seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic... 'til now," one of Jordan's characters whispers, as a montage runs through increasingly frightening images. "You keep dancing with the devil, it's gonna follow you home," says another ominously, as they gather to ward off the beasts that are waiting outside...

Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jack O'Connell, and Delroy Lindo round out the supporting cast. Coogler, who directed Jordan in Creed, Fruitvale Station and Black Panther, wrote the script and produced under his Proximity Media banner, alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

Sinners releases on March 7 in UK and US theaters. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies ever, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.