Final Destination 7 finds a new director

Final Destination: Bloodlines reignited audiences' hunger for seeing people getting killed off in ridiculous fashion, all because someone thought they cheated Death. It came as no surprise, then, that following its box-office success, a new film was being fast-tracked into development. Now, the news is out that they've found a director to give Death a new batch of bodies to crush, carve, and basically leave in a horrific mess. Lovely stuff.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the franchise is enlisting the help of Belgian filmmaker Michiel Blanchart, who will be working on his first English-language film. Blanchart, who made his directorial debut with Night Call in 2024, will be taking over from directing duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, who handled Bloodlines. Thankfully, Blanchart will have some assistance from someone familiar with the franchise, given that Lori Evans Taylor, who also co-wrote the last film, has been called in to handle script duties here as well.

The hope is that the untitled seventh film in the franchise will replicate the spine-snapping success of its predecessor, which grossed an impressive $314.6 million at the worldwide box office. The immense earnings bumped the film to the top of the list as the most successful film in the franchise.

Being this early in the game, there are no specific details on just what the new Final Destination will involve, but we can bet it'll have us giving a second look at faulty power outlets, unattended construction equipment, and even office stationery. While you wait for Death to find us again, check out what kind of scares 2025 has left with our horror film release guide here.