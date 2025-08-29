Elijah Wood says sequel to underrated horror movie picks up almost immediately after the first and "enriches everything you love about the original film": "It really deepens the mythology"

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star Elijah Wood says the upcoming sequel takes place right after the first film ends, and that fans of the original will be very happy.

"What I love about this sequel is that it really deepens that mythology, so I'm stoked for people to see it," Wood told Bloody Disgusting. "It's a movie that takes place almost immediately after the first one ends and enriches everything you love about the original film."

Added Wood: "I'm a big fan of Radio Silence. I love their films. I love the original. I think Ready or Not is a total blast. I love Samara in that film. I love the cast of that movie and the kind of nugget of the mythology that you get."

The original film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are also known as Radio Silence, follows a woman named Grace (Samara Weaving) who finds herself being hunted down by her new husband's family in a deadly game of hide-and-seek that takes place on their wedding night. It remains a severely underrated horror pic, despite pulling in over $57 million at the global box office against a budget of $6 million.

Weaving is, of course, returning as Grace for the sequel, with Radio Silence returning to direct. The new cast includes Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Durand, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Olivia Cheng, and the David Cronenberg. Wood's role remains unknown at this time.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come does not yet have a release date.