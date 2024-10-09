Ahead of its release on Shudder, new one-take horror movie unveils its first full trailer

MADS Official Trailer | Coming to Shudder - YouTube Watch On

Shudder has unveiled a new trailer for upcoming horror movie MadS – and it looks quite the drug-fueled nightmare...

The film, which was shot with just five takes captured over five days but unfolds in one uninterrupted shot, sees 18-year-old Romain (Milton Riche) pay a visit to his dealer in the hope of having a fun, trippy night. Things take a turn, though, when he picks up an injured woman on his drive home, an act that kickstarts a violent, surreal descent into bloodsoaked chaos. Watch the intense promo above.

Lewkowski Yovel, Lucille Guillaume, Laurie Pavy also star. David Moreau, the French filmmaker behind Ils (AKA Them) and The Eye, directs.

"MadS is viciously bleak and yet, moments of sharp, wicked humor are embedded in the bloody momentum," writes RogerEbert.com's Brian Tallerico. "Horror fans always look for new ways to tell some of the most timeless stories, and I think they’ll flip for it. We've seen so many tales about the end of the world. We've never seen one quite like this."

"MadS twists rage-fueled conspiracy horrors into a screeching apocalyptic missile powered by Moreau's vicious creativity," gushes Collider's Matthew Donato, as he compares one of the actor's performance to Jane Levy's in Evil Dead or Toni Collette in Hereditary: "Laurie Pavy's evolution into the apex MadS predator is one of my favorite horror performances in recent memory."

MADS premieres on Shudder on October 18, just in time for Halloween.