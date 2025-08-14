After Weapons' gory ending, fans are discussing the most disturbing final lines in horror movies

Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s new horror movie Weapons has moviegoers stunned at its brutal and gory ending. However, it’s Alex’s final line that has stuck with one fan, which has caused horror heads to think about the most affecting final line ever uttered in a movie.

After Alex uses his great aunt Gladys’ dark magic against her, causing the zombified children to murder her, he explains how the town tries to rebuild itself. “Some of the kids even started talking again this year,” says Alex. Although the movie has a happy(ish) ending, the evil that Gladys inflicted can never be undone, and the children will never be the same. "Just so damn sad and disturbing because it’s phrased in such an optimistic tone," said the fan.

This prompted the fan to ask other Reddit users, "[What are the] most chilling/ disturbing final lines in a movie?"

Of course, John Carpenter’s sci-fi horror hit The Thing was mentioned, which ends with Kurt Russell’s MacReady saying, "Why don't we just wait here for a little while, see what happens?" This is all the more chilling as we know that the two characters will surely die soon, if not from the cold, then because one of them has been infected by the creature. "SO perfectly acted, shot, edited, directed. Mac and Childs were incredible," added another fan.

Another horror classic thrown into the ring is the 1991 flick The Silence of the Lambs. After he escapes and flees overseas, Hannibal Lecter makes one last phone call to Jodie Foster’s FBI agent Clarice. "I do wish we could chat longer... but I'm having an old friend for dinner," says Dr. Lecter, implying that he still intends to murder and eat people.

But it looks like newer movies haunt horror heads just as much as the classics do, as another Reddit user suggested the original Danish version of Speak No Evil. Before they are just about to be stoned to death, a married couple ask their tormenters why they are doing this to them, to which the villains answer, "Because you let me."

The idea of being able to prevent your own demise is heart-wrenching to say the least, but not as much as the thought of people murdering others just because they can. "Still gives me a chill thinking about it and is such a perfect summary of the movie," said the Reddit user.

Other lines mentioned include "That’s one more for the fire," from Night of the Living Dead, "I live in the weak and the wounded," from Session 9, and "I was cured, all right," from Clockwork Orange. But we would like to also throw in, "I hope they are watching... they'll see. They'll see and they'll know, and they'll say, 'Why, she wouldn't even harm a fly.'" That is of course from Alfred Hitchcock's horror masterpiece Psycho.

Weapons is out in theaters now.