A new Five Nights at Freddy's 2 clip brings the game's creepiest puppet to life – and I'm so excited

A new behind-the-scenes clip from Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has given us our first look at The Marionette... and I have never been more seated in my entire life.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, director Emma Tammi, returning cast members Joshua Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail, along with new cast member Mckenna Grace, talk about the game's creepiest puppet... which will soon come to life in the upcoming live-action sequel. We see it for just a quick second at the very end of the clip, but it's enough to make your skin crawl.

The Marionette, also known as the Puppet, made its first appearance in the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 video game, and it's possessed by the soul of a little girl named Charlotte Emily, who is thought to be William Afton's first victim. In a FNaF 2 minigame, it's revealed that the Marionette shut off in the rain and essentially collapsed onto Charlotte's body, which allowed her soul to enter the animatronic. Some fans have posited that the creepy figure on Tammi's screen in a recently shared behind-the-scenes photo is actually Charlotte's soul, or what the souls of the child victims look like in general.



Either way, we'll meet Charlotte in the upcoming film. Did we mention that Scream's Skeet Ulrich plays Henry Emily, her father?

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Rage - YouTube Watch On

The upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's sequel takes place one year after the events of the first movie, where Mike (Hutcherson) and Vanessa (Lail) are keeping their situationship going while simultaneously trying to keep the impossibly grim truth about Freddy Fazbear's from Mike's little sister, Abby (Rubio). While the new film is PG-13, a new image from the movie suggests that things are going to be much, much darker this time around... and I can't wait.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or skip right to our list of movie release dates.