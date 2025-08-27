Musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are making a "music-infused YA retelling" of the Wizard of Oz for Amazon
Amazon Prime is prepping a new version of the Wizard of Oz titled Dorothy
L. Frank Baum's 1900 book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is getting a new adaptation at Amazon Prime from showrunner Gina Matthews. The series, titled Dorothy, is described as a "music-infused retelling" of the original story that will serve as a metaphor for the challenges of adolescence (via Deadline). Musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are named as "non-writing producers" for the show, presumably contributing to its music.
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz has been adapted numerous times in multiple ways since its 1900 publication, and through it all, the story has gone hand-in-hand with music. It was initially adapted as a 1908 stage musical, while the beloved 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is known for its popular songs. The most recent film adaptation of the story, the smash-hit musical Wicked, continues on with that tradition.
"I've been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child," says showrunner Gina Matthews. "The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness - and a lot of grit - we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I'm excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever."
"We're really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I'm so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee," adds Shelton. "I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project."
"It's a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me," says Stefani.
