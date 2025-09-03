Lady Gaga follows up her Wednesday season 2 debut as Rosaline Rotwood by joining Tag Team and MC Hammer in the long legacy of Addams Family songs with a creepy new music video directed by Tim Burton

Hot on the heels of her guest appearance as the ghost of Rosaline Rosewood in Netflix's Wednesday, pop superstar Lady Gaga has released an appropriately goth-y video directed by the show's creator, filmmaker Tim Burton.

The video, for the song 'The Dead Dance', features Gaga jerkily dancing in the guise of a seriously creepy, undead-like haunted doll, to a song that goes from sultry and spooky to eminently danceable without missing a beat.

Here's the video for Lady Gaga's 'The Dead Dance':

Lady Gaga - The Dead Dance (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Of course, with Tim Burton at the helm, the video is bound to be both whimsical and eerie, and that's exactly what's delivered with a stark, black-and-white opening which evolves into a long dance number involving animated baby dolls and an eventual burst of Beetlejuice style color.

Written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt, and Henry Walter, the song was co-produced by Gaga herself along with co-writer Watt, and Cirkut.

Gaga first got involved with Wednesday after a scene from the first season featuring a dance number set to her song 'Bloody Mary'. With her long-awaited cameo in the streaming series now out, her influence on the show has finally come full circle.

In terms of music, there are few artists who'd be as suited to Wednesday as Lady Gaga, who has consistently cultivated an air of creepy weirdness alongside her massively successful string of absolute bangers. It seems very much like a match made in Heaven… Or maybe the Netherworld.

That said, Gaga's not the first musician to make an Addams Family inspired song - though hers is much less literal than MC Hammer's 'Addams Boogie' from the 1991 movie The Addams Family, or Tag Team's 'Addams Family (Whoomp)' from its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values.

Wednesday season 2, part 2 is currently streaming new episodes every week on Netflix.