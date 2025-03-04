Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"

News
By
published

Elijah Wood would scrub a particularly divisive movie from existence if he was given the chance

Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Given his roles in the epic The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Frank Miller's Sin City, Elijah Wood knows a thing or two about what makes a good on-screen adaptation. So, when asked what film he'd nominate to be blinked out of existence, he chose Tim Burton's questionable take on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from 2005.

He made the suggestion during a round of Movie Fights, a panel show from Screen Junkies where personalities debate topics based on the silver screen, in 2017. In his mind, Burton's version of the children’s story "destroyed the book and destroyed the original film," referencing the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, a widely beloved comedy-musical featuring Gene Wilder.

"The version of Willy Wonka in Tim Burton’s film is heinous, and terrifying," Wood states. "There’s nothing pure or beautiful about it."

Kevin Smith vs Elijah Wood! - CELEBRITY MOVIE FIGHTS LIVE! - YouTube Kevin Smith vs Elijah Wood! - CELEBRITY MOVIE FIGHTS LIVE! - YouTube
Watch On

He concedes that the production was at least a "bold move," and that Burton "very much took it in his own direction." The former Frodo Baggins actor isn't an outlier for his negative views.

Although Charlie and the Chocolate Factory did well critically, holding a rock solid 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score tells a different story, languishing at 51%. The film, featuring Johnny Depp as the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka, took a slightly different approach to the 1971 interpretation by making Willy less charming and more standoffish.

There’s more about his background as well, wherein it’s revealed his father was strictly against candy of any kind, leading to an irreconcilable division. A bit of a contrast to hearing Wilder sing 'Pure Imagination'.

A third big budget adaptation of the book, Wonka, came out in 2023, starring Timothée Chalamet as the eponymous chocolate salesman. It reviewed very well, sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, and commercially, bringing in over $600 million at the box office globally.

No word on where Elijah stands on that film just yet, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled. Check out our list of the best fantasy movies on Netflix for more whimsy, and our upcoming movies guide will keep you informed on any other noteworthy releases coming our way.

See more Movies News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ian McKellen as Gandalf the White in Lord of the Rings
The internet is debating which movies were perfectly cast, from Lord of the Rings to Knives Out
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson reveals his favorite movie in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and it's not the one you're probably expecting
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Divisive 2023 horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey caught a lot of backlash from fans – but producer says they never gave the movie a chance
Twilight
Almost 20 years later, Robert Pattinson thinks it's "crazy" that Twilight still gets hate: "Are you still stuck on that sh*t?"
Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze in The Toxic Avenger
Four years after it wrapped, Game of Thrones and Lord of the Ring stars' unrated Toxic Avenger reboot finally lands a release date
David Bowie in Labyrinth 1986
Nosferatu director Robert Eggers is making a sequel to one of my favorite childhood movies Labyrinth – and I have the perfect nightmarish storyline in mind
Latest in Fantasy Movies
Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"
Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands
Dave Bautista says "I always look to Clint Eastwood" when approaching a western role: "He's always going to be my gold standard"
Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
After the successes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich talk pressures of starring in the first George R.R. Martin movie
It looks like the new Lord of the Rings movie Hunt for Gollum has been delayed by a year
Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the films weren't "much fun to make" because "it's quite boring making big special effects films"
Elden Ring
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says "there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring" but admits there's a big novel-sized block in his way
Latest in News
Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"
Lewis Pullman as &quot;Bob&quot; in Thunderbolts
The first look at Thunderbolts' Sentry suit seemingly leaked in new Marvel merchandise
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
A Monster Hunter Wilds bug doomed one player to fight the 5-minute punching bag tutorial boss for a freakin' hour: "I’ve had to sharpen my weapon at least 15 times now"
Suikoden
Konami spent over 5 years bringing an iconic JRPG series back to life as reviving Suikoden "would be over" before it began if they released a "half-baked product"
Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands
Dave Bautista says "I always look to Clint Eastwood" when approaching a western role: "He's always going to be my gold standard"
The Prince John foil Lorcana Promo card
I don't get how this Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game is under $9 right now, when it has a free Prince John Disney Lorcana foil card inside
More about fantasy movies
Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands

Dave Bautista says "I always look to Clint Eastwood" when approaching a western role: "He's always going to be my gold standard"
Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands

After the successes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich talk pressures of starring in the first George R.R. Martin movie

Lewis Pullman as &quot;Bob&quot; in Thunderbolts

The first look at Thunderbolts' Sentry suit seemingly leaked in new Marvel merchandise
See more latest
Most Popular
Lewis Pullman as &quot;Bob&quot; in Thunderbolts
The first look at Thunderbolts' Sentry suit seemingly leaked in new Marvel merchandise
Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic 3 (2024)
22 years after the release of Bruce Almighty, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now officially Jim Carrey’s highest-grossing movie
Suikoden
Konami spent over 5 years bringing an iconic JRPG series back to life as reviving Suikoden "would be over" before it began if they released a "half-baked product"
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
A Monster Hunter Wilds bug doomed one player to fight the 5-minute punching bag tutorial boss for a freakin' hour: "I’ve had to sharpen my weapon at least 15 times now"
The Prince John foil Lorcana Promo card
I don't get how this Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game is under $9 right now, when it has a free Prince John Disney Lorcana foil card inside
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in Cobra Kai season 6
Cobra Kai mock trailer that sold the Karate Kid revival is revealed by the Netflix show’s co-creator
Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands
Dave Bautista says "I always look to Clint Eastwood" when approaching a western role: "He's always going to be my gold standard"
Monster Hunter Wilds
New Monster Hunter Wilds patch fixes a bunch of progress-blocking bugs, but there's still a network error bug playing havoc with SOS signals
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke
The King is Watching
This roguelike city-builder casts you as a benevolent Lord of the Rings villain, and its Steam Next Fest demo accidentally consumed my entire evening