After the successes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich talk pressures of starring in the first George R.R. Martin movie

News
By
published

Exclusive: Stars Dave Bautista, Milla Jovovich, and director Paul W.S. Anderson on the trepidation they had while adapting the first George R.R. Martin movie

Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
(Image credit: Vertical Films)

Best known for writing the books that launched TV series Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, George R.R. Martin will soon see the first film adaptation based on his works hit the big screen with In the Lost Lands. However, after the show’s successes, stars Dave Bautista, Milla Jovovich, and director Paul W.S. Anderson seem to be feeling the strain of adapting the iconic writer’s works.

"Oh yeah, I'm definitely feeling the pressure. I do have a bit of anxiety, because we’ve, you know, got a lot to live up to," says Bautista to GamesRadar+, admitting he is a big Game of Thrones fan himself. "It would be one thing if people's expectations weren't set, but I believe their expectations are set very high. There's a high bar there. It's a high standard. And so we want to live up to that."

However, co-star Jovovich seems to be keeping a cooler head as she sees the movie and the previous TV shows in two completely different lights. "I felt like this was so separate from the world of Westeros," said the Resident Evil star. "I knew that Paul and I could give it a completely new look and take you on a journey through a George R.R. Martin story without having it be a part of the Game of Thrones world, like it's a completely separate reality."

Similarly, Anderson feels like he has created an experience so visually different to Game of Thrones and "specifically for the cinema" that the two are not really comparable. "So you have everything that people enjoy about George, the complex characters, the dark reverses, the creatures, the twists," adds the director. "But then a completely different visual palette."

As Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are based on Martin’s lengthy A Song of Ice and Fire book series, the upcoming movie is adapted from one of the writer’s short stories also titled In the Lost Lands, which features in the 1982 fantasy anthology novel Amazons II. The story follows the intertwining tales of a witch, a wanderer, a queen. and a werewolf, set in a fantastical historical setting.

Much like the story, the movie follows a witch named Gray Alys (Jovovich) who is sent to the 'Lost Lands' by a queen who is desperate to become a werewolf. The official synopsis reads: "With the mysterious hunter Boyce (Bautista), who supports her in the fight against dark creatures and merciless enemies, Gray Alys roams an eerie and dangerous world. And only she knows that every wish she grants has unimaginable consequences."

In the Lost Lands hits theaters on March 7. For more, check out our list of the best fantasy movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.

See more Movies News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Dave Bautista in In The Lost Lands
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had high praise for Resident Evil director's take on his fantasy short story, saying it "captures his voice better than anyone had in an adaptation before"
In the Lost Lands
Resident Evil director says his adaptation of a forgotten George R.R. Martin short story is an "R-rated fairy tale” with “bone-crunching violence"
Elden Ring
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says "there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring" but admits there's a big novel-sized block in his way
Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg and Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
George R.R. Martin has high praise for the next Game of Thrones spin-off: "It's as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
The Russo brothers’ upcoming Netflix movie The Electric State includes a section that takes place before the graphic novel due to its "vague narrative"
Christopher Abbott as &#039;Blake&#039; in Wolf Man
Wolf Man director says he felt pressure to live up to The Invisible Man with his new horror movie: "It's an addictive drug"
Latest in Fantasy Movies
Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
After the successes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich talk pressures of starring in the first George R.R. Martin movie
It looks like the new Lord of the Rings movie Hunt for Gollum has been delayed by a year
Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the films weren't "much fun to make" because "it's quite boring making big special effects films"
Elden Ring
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says "there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring" but admits there's a big novel-sized block in his way
Dave Bautista in In The Lost Lands
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had high praise for Resident Evil director's take on his fantasy short story, saying it "captures his voice better than anyone had in an adaptation before"
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep may be in the Netflix top 10, but it's struggling to surpass the franchise's last movie
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' worst feature is its "ridiculously poorly built UI," according to fans of the new action RPG – but there's already "a mod that fixes that"
Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
After the successes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich talk pressures of starring in the first George R.R. Martin movie
Spider-Man: No Way Home
This is why fans think Spider-Man will become the MCU's most important character after Avengers: Doomsday
3d beans doing tasks with one of them dead
The Among Us 3D demo did so well that you can still download it even though Steam Next Fest has ended
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
This year's Best Actor Oscars speech broke a record that was over 80 years old
D&amp;D character sheet and cards from Heroes of the Borderlands box set
The new D&D Starter Set may be the first one I've been excited about in years
More about fantasy movies

It looks like the new Lord of the Rings movie Hunt for Gollum has been delayed by a year
Dave Bautista in In The Lost Lands

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had high praise for Resident Evil director's take on his fantasy short story, saying it "captures his voice better than anyone had in an adaptation before"

Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air

Monster Hunter Wilds' worst feature is its "ridiculously poorly built UI," according to fans of the new action RPG – but there's already "a mod that fixes that"
See more latest
Most Popular
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' worst feature is its "ridiculously poorly built UI," according to fans of the new action RPG – but there's already "a mod that fixes that"
Spider-Man: No Way Home
This is why fans think Spider-Man will become the MCU's most important character after Avengers: Doomsday
The Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
New look at Alien: Earth has fans theorizing over whether they can hear a Predator in the background
Invincible season 3
First look at the legendary Invincible War in Invincible season 3 promises a comic-accurate adaptation of a fan-favorite storyline
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
This year's Best Actor Oscars speech broke a record that was over 80 years old
3d beans doing tasks with one of them dead
The Among Us 3D demo did so well that you can still download it even though Steam Next Fest has ended
D&amp;D character sheet and cards from Heroes of the Borderlands box set
The new D&D Starter Set may be the first one I've been excited about in years
The player character in Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks at the three starter Pokemon, Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita.
You can let fate decide your Pokemon Legends Z-A starter with a random plushie pre-order bonus, just in case you couldn't pick between Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita
Zoe Saldana at the Oscars
James Cameron responds to Zoe Saldaña's Oscar win: "I was so happy to see Zoe acknowledged as the world-class performer we, in the Avatar family, have always known her to be"
Suikoden 2 box art
Underrated JRPG series gets anime show from Pokémon filmmaker as first game turns 30