Guy Ritchie is returning to Sherlock Holmes in an unexpected way

Guy Ritchie is set to helm Young Sherlock, a new TV series based on the novel series of the same name by Andy Lane.

Per the official synopsis (H/T Variety), the series is an "action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character. At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever."

Ritchie will direct and executive produce all eight episodes, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin set to play Sherlock. The actor is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Harry Styles-esque popstar Hardin Scott in the After franchise. Matthew Parkhill (Deep State) is set to serve as a head writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

"In Young Sherlock, we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before," said Ritchie. "We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love."

Ritchie and Tiffin recently worked together on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Ritchie directed both Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, which starred Robert Downey Jr. as the titular detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Watson. Though Susan Downey did say as recently as last year that RDJ is keen to make a third film, it looks like Ritchie will be busy with Young Sherlock for a while.

