Tributes pour in for The Hunger Games and Ordinary People actor Donald Sutherland, who has died at age 88

Actor Donald Sutherland has died at age 88.

Sutherland's career spans some 60 years, with his most notable films including MASH, Klute, Animal House, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Citizen X, and Ordinary People, with younger audiences knowing him best as President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise. Sutherland also starred in the music video for Kate Bush's 1985 single "Cloudbusting," in which he plays psychiatrist and philosopher Wilhelm Reich with Bush as his young son Peter. Sutherland has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Canadian Walk of Fame. In 2017, he received an Honorary Oscar for his cinematic achievements.

Kiefer Sutherland, son of Donald, paid tribute to his father on social media in a touching post, writing: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

"Today we lost one of our greatest actors, Donald Sutherland," wrote actor Rob Lowe. "It was my honor to work with him many years ago, and I will never forget his charisma and ability. If you want a master class in acting, watch him in Ordinary People. My condolences to Kiefer."

RIP the great Donald Sutherland, a favourite actor and always fascinating screen presence. He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films - 'Don't Look Now' and the 1978 'Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers'. But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his…

Aw man, we lost Donald Sutherland. Absolute, incomparable legend. My four faves: KLUTE, INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS, DON'T LOOK NOW, M*A*S*H

"#RIPDonaldSutherland. I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft," Ron Howard wrote. "One of the most intelligent, interesting and engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage and dedication to serving the story and the audience with supreme excellence."

Sutherland most recently reprised his role as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and had recently completed filming Heart Land, which will be released posthumously.