Marvel and The Last of Us star will lead a new Scarface movie based on the original 1930 novel: "I think in 2025, it's more relevant now than ever"
Danny Ramirez will star in a Scarface remake through his own production company
Danny Ramirez, best known for his role as the new Falcon in the MCU and Manny Alvarez in The Last of Us, is about to take on another well-known pop culture role as the lead in a remake of Scarface through his own Pinstripes production company (via Deadline).
Ramirez runs Pinstripes alongside his college friend Tom Culliver, and the actor/producer says they're working on creating "their own IP" and "finding partners that have interesting IP."
Part of that process includes a new adaptation of 1930's novel Scarface by Armitage Trail, while also taking some influence from the original 1932 film version and its 1983 remake by Brian De Palma, which starred Al Pacino as the titular Tony 'Scarface' Montana. In the new version, Ramirez himself will take on the role.
"One of the larger pieces of IP that we're adapting at the minute is Scarface. Obviously, Danny will play Scarface. We want to modernize it, adapting the original novel," Culliver tells Deadline. We're independently developing it; we have some development financing in place. "Obviously, there's the Pacino legacy of it from the '80s and then the original 1932 movie, but I think it's ripe for modernizing, and to have someone like Danny in the lead is really exciting."
"Scarface, to us, is the one that it's been a dream role to play, but also to develop it in a way that I understand it," Ramirez adds. "I think in 2025, it's more relevant now than ever. So that's where we're excited to take this on."
No projected release date for the new Scarface adaptation has been announced. While we wait for more details, stay on top of all the news about upcoming drama films.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
