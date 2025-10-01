David Harbour is in talks to join fellow Marvel star Pedro Pascal in Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy's enigmatic new movie

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy is prepping a new film titled Behemoth! which will star Fantastic Four Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal. It seems the film may be adding another Marvel actor in David Harbour, who is reportedly in talks to join Behemoth! as reported by Deadline.

Harbour plays Red Guardian in the MCU, co-starring in the recent Thunderbolts*/New Avengers movie. He's also well known for his Emmy-nominated performance as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, which will wrap with a final season premiering on January 1, 2026.

The plot of Behemoth! is still under wraps, though it apparently focuses on a cellist. It's even unclear exactly what genre the film might fall under, with its enigmatic title lending itself to multiple potential interpretations.

As for Behemoth!, writer/director Tony Gilroy has become a fan-favorite filmmaker thanks to his recent role as showrunner of popular Star Wars streaming show Andor.

Andor focuses on the political and social ramifications of the war between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire that forms the backbone of much of the Star Wars mythos. The show has been nominated for multiple Primetime Emmy awards, and won a Peabody Award for entertainment.

Prior to that, Gilroy was the screenwriter on The Bourne Identity and its first two sequels. He also wrote and directed the George Clooney-starring film Michael Clayton, which earned him Academy Award nominations for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Behemoth! is set to start filming in Los Angeles this fall, though no release date for the film has been announced yet. While we wait for more info, you can dig into our picks for the best drama movies of all time.