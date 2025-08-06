Conan O'Brien, Rose Byrne, and A$AP Rocky take the lead in A24's stressfully hectic drama If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
A24's latest, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, gets an intriguing but hectic first trailer
A24 has become a go-to studio for movies that really know how to strum one's nerves effectively, and that's the exact quality that's on display in the new trailer for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.
Directed by Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You stars Rose Byrne as Linda, a woman whose life is falling apart. The film also stars Conan O'Brien in a rare acting role as Linda's therapist, and A$AP Rocky as a young man who draws Linda into his circle of intrigue.
Here's the trailer:
And here's A24's official description of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You:
"With her life crashing down around her, Linda (Rose Byrne) attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist."
A24 has produced some of my favorite movies in recent years, including The Witch (an all-time great horror movie, in my book), and of course the recent dark comedy Friendship, which starred Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd as a pair of frenemies navigating Robinson's bizarre obsessive behaviors.
And let's not forget that A24 is also the studio behind the Adam Sandler-starring high tension thriller Uncut Gems. In all these cases and more, the studio has cultivated a type of edge-of-your-seat style that draws the viewer in, both to the story, and to the web of stress that the characters are experiencing.
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You doesn't have a specific date just yet, but A24 has marked it for an October release. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies you need to know about.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
