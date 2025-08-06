Conan O'Brien, Rose Byrne, and A$AP Rocky take the lead in A24's stressfully hectic drama If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

A24 has become a go-to studio for movies that really know how to strum one's nerves effectively, and that's the exact quality that's on display in the new trailer for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

Directed by Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You stars Rose Byrne as Linda, a woman whose life is falling apart. The film also stars Conan O'Brien in a rare acting role as Linda's therapist, and A$AP Rocky as a young man who draws Linda into his circle of intrigue.

Here's the trailer:

And here's A24's official description of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You:

"With her life crashing down around her, Linda (Rose Byrne) attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist."

A24 has produced some of my favorite movies in recent years, including The Witch (an all-time great horror movie, in my book), and of course the recent dark comedy Friendship, which starred Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd as a pair of frenemies navigating Robinson's bizarre obsessive behaviors.

And let's not forget that A24 is also the studio behind the Adam Sandler-starring high tension thriller Uncut Gems. In all these cases and more, the studio has cultivated a type of edge-of-your-seat style that draws the viewer in, both to the story, and to the web of stress that the characters are experiencing.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You doesn't have a specific date just yet, but A24 has marked it for an October release. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies you need to know about.