Superman star David Corenswet doesn't have a cameo in Peacemaker, and he's not happy about it

What do you get for the man who has everything? Well, for Superman aka David Corenswet, a cameo in season 2 of Peacemaker would be nice. Unfortunately, though, according to the showrunner of the DCU show and master mind behind this world of suicidal squads and men of steel, it just wasn't on the cards.

While breaking down the recent appearance of (gasp) Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in this week's episode of Peacemaker, James Gunn was asked by Variety if we could expect his arch nemesis to swoop in and make an appearance, as well. However, Gunn made it Kryptonian crystal clear there'd be no super surprise.

"No," Gunn assured. "In fact, David was very upset that Nick got to be on the show, and he didn’t. It just didn’t work."

Instead, Gunn spent time getting Peacemaker's latest foe, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), and the incarcerated rival of Clark Kent in a room together, which feels like it's bad news for a lot of people in the DCU. "I needed Lex in the show to serve a specific purpose. And actually, what Lex and Rick Flag are up to affects very much what happens in an aspect of Man of Tomorrow," explained Gunn, referring to the Superman sequel, that may or may not include a Braniac. "So all of that is connected."

Could this be the start of a terrifying friendship between two very driven and powerful souls? It certainly sounds like it. "But this relationship between Rick Flag and Lex Luthor is a potentially negative thing for Superman and all meta-humans." We'll have to see what else these two get up to as Peacemaker season 2 continues next week. For every other upcoming DCU story heading our way, head here.