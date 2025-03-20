Unearthed Daredevil-like fight scene from DC's canceled Batgirl movie gives us a taste of what we could have had

An unedited fight scene from DC’s scrapped Batgirl movie has appeared online, featuring Barbara Gordon kicking some criminal butt Daredevil style.

The video, which has been posted on Twitter by DC Film News, shows Batgirl star Leslie Grace fighting a bunch of criminals in a sketchy-looking room. Despite the superhero getting thrown around, she seems to be holding her own against the men who are much bigger than her. The video also includes a bit of humor too, as Batgirl crashes through a wall into a bathroom where another man is sitting on the toilet. Check out the full clip below.

A look behind the scenes of the fight choreography for ‘BATGIRL’.Stunt performers: Emely Cartagena, Scott Rogers, & Stephen Dunlevy. pic.twitter.com/2fJmFsFXc1March 19, 2025

Although the footage looks to be unedited with harness cables on show, this clip gives us a little taste of what we could have had if DC hadn't canceled the Batgirl movie almost three years ago. However, the footage has only made fans want to see the movie more, as one replied, "Fights actually look believable," and another added, "Wait a minute this kinda fire."

Based on the DC comic book character Barbara Gordon, work on Batgirl first started in 2017, but the DCEU film faced a few bumps in the road, from a rewrite in 2018 to a change in directors in 2021. Then in August 2022, the worst happened, Batgirl was completely scrapped due to cost-cutting reasons, despite being "literally completely finished" with "VFX and everything," according to a Batgirl crew member.

The movie, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, was set to follow the young vigilante and the daughter of police commissioner James Gordon as she balances a double life in Gotham City. J. K. Simmons, Jacob Scipio, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, and Ivory Aquino were also set to star.

