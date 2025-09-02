DC fans chime in with their picks for The Batman 2 villains after Robert Pattinson said he likes "all the really fantastical ones"

DC fans are discussing which villains they'd like to see in The Batman 2 after an old interview resurfaced in which Robert Pattinson shares who'd like his version of the Caped Crusader to face off against in subsequent movies.

In the clip, he says he'd most like to see Mr. Freeze and Clayface in The Batman sequels. "I like all the really fantastical ones," he added. Of course, director Matt Reeves' version of Gotham City is one that's much more grounded than other adaptations, so "fantastical" villains may be off the table. Still, we can dream…

"It’s too bad clayface is being used in dcu and I doubt they use him in reevesverse as well," said one fan in a discussion on Reddit. A Clayface movie is currently in the works as part of James Gunn's DCU, which is separate from The Batman. However, new set photos teased an intriguing potential connection to the Reeves-verse.

"Yeah plus I kinda feel like Eve Karlo(!) in Penguin was their nod to Clayface in a very grounded, metaphorical way," someone else replied. Eve, Oz's love interest in The Penguin, shares a surname with one version of Clayface and fans thought the show could be paying homage to the shapeshifting character when she dressed up as Oz's mother.

"I hope we get to see Mr. Freeze done right," wrote another user.

"Hugo Strange and Mr. Freeze please. Then if they make a 3rd one, capitalize on the momentum and do Court of Owls," said another.

"Court of Owls really would be the best way to wrap up a trilogy in this version of Gotham," someone else replied. "It’s clear that Reeves is telling a story about institutional corruption and deep secrecy."

The upcoming The Batman sequel has been a long time coming. The first movie was released back in March 2022 and a follow-up was announced a month later, but production was hit by a series of delays and filming is not due to start until January 2026.

The Batman 2 arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.