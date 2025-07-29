The biggest show on Netflix right now just got renewed for season 2 despite originally being announced as a limited series

If you enjoyed binge-watching Netflix's latest crime series Untamed, we have great news for you – the show has been renewed for season 2, with Eric Bana returning as National Parks Service special agent Kyle Turner.

Although it was originally announced as a limited series, Untamed's success with viewers and critics has led the streaming service to announce an unexpected early renewal. Along with an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has been the most-watched show on Netflix since its release on July 17 in the US, and in dozens of other countries around the world.

"I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of Untamed to life," Bana said in a statement (via Variety).

"The response to season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can't wait to take Kyle on his next journey. Massive thanks to Netflix, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and our fans," he added.

The mystery thriller set in Yosemite National Park also stars Jurassic Park icon Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago, Wilson Bethel, Raoul Max Trujillo, William Smillie, Joe Holt, and Josh Randall.

The plot follows Kyle Turner, a special agent for the Yosemite National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch (ISB), who investigates human crimes committed in the wilderness. When a woman's body is found at the bottom of a steep drop, Turner is convinced that it's a murder, despite many of his colleagues ruling it out as an accident.

Another recent Netflix show, Ransom Canyon, also got a season 2 renewal last month, so it looks like the streamer is giving its most promising titles some room to breathe and grow. Even if they're not breaking records like Squid Game or potentially the upcoming Wednesday season 2, smaller shows like these keep audiences hooked on Netflix.

