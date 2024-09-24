American Horror Story creator defends new controversial true crime show Monsters from backlash, as the show hits #1 on Netflix

After facing backlash from viewers, non-viewers, and the real-life people the series focuses on, creator Ryan Murphy has finally spoken out to defend his new and highly controversial Netflix show Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

"I have many things to say about that," said Murphy in an interview with Entertainment Weekly when asked what he thinks of the recent statement put out by the real Erik Menendez. "I think it's interesting that he’s issued a statement without having seen the show. I know he hasn't seen the show in prison."

Erik released the statement on his Facebook page on September 20, saying, "It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent."

Starring Cooper Koch as Erik and Nicholas Chavez as Lyle, Monsters shows how the brothers murdered their parents José Menendez and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez. But while the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed that their actions stemmed from a lifetime of emotional and sexual abuse from their parents.

Erik went on to defend his brother, claiming that Lyle Menendez was portrayed unfairly in the show. Fans online have been echoing this view, claiming that the show puts the brothers in a bad light and minimizes their years of allegedly suffering the worst kind of sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Lyle is yet to comment.

In response to Erik, Murphy continued: "Listen I think it's really hard if it's your life to see your life on screen. The thing I find interesting that he doesn’t mention in his quotes is, if you watch the show, I would say 60-65% of our show in the scripts and in the film form center around the abuse and what they claim happened to them." The creator then went on to mention his team spent over three years researching the case and the points of views of everyone involved, which "can be controversial," in itself.

However, another complaint that viewers have is that the show suggests that there was some kind of incestual relationship between the brothers. Murphy explained that this was in response to some of the theories that many people had at the time, including journalist Dominick Dunne who is played by Nathan Lane in the show. "We had an obligation as storytellers to also put it in their perspective through research which we did," said Murphy. "The show presents 10 points of view from different events."

Despite the backlash, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story currently sits at number 1 in Netflix’s top 10 English language shows chart, according to FlixPatrol. With that, it looks like the show certainly follows in its predecessor’s footsteps ( Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ) in being both highly controversial and widely popular.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is ready to stream on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows, or keep up to date with upcoming TV shows.