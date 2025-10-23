Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo reunite in the first trailer for new thriller Crime 101

Crime 101 - Official Trailer - Only In Cinemas February 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Crime 101 is here, and it sees Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo engaged in a high-stakes cat and mouse chase.

Hemsworth plays Davis, a successful thief who operates along the 101 freeway on the west coast of the US. We see him team up with Sharon (Halle Berry), as he promises to make the high-value items her company insures "disappear" without anyone getting hurt.

"You're about to break every rule you've ever lived by. What makes this job different?" Sharon asks Davis in the trailer, which you can watch above. "There comes a moment when you realize you don't have as much time as you thought you had," he replies.

However, things seemingly get more complicated when rival thief Orman (Barry Keoghan) becomes involved – and, of course, Ruffalo's detective is hot on his heels. "As smart as that guy is, he can't help but form a pattern. I'm getting close," he says.

Per the official synopsis, "Davis is an elusive thief whose high-stakes heists have mystified police. He’s planning his biggest ever score – hoping it’ll be his last – when his path collides with Sharon, a disillusioned insurance executive whom he’s forced to work with, and Orman, a rival thief with far more disturbing methods than Davis's. As the multi-million dollar heist approaches, relentless detective Lt. Lubesnik closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher, and the line between hunter and hunted starts to blur. Each of them is soon forced to confront the cost of their respective choices – and the realisation that there's no turning back."

Adapted from the novella of the same name by Don Winslow, the movie is directed by Bart Layton and co-written by Layton and Conclave screenwriter Peter Straughan. It's Layton's first time behind the camera since 2018's American Animals, which starred Evan Peters and Keoghan as students carrying out a heist of rare books at a Kentucky university.

The cast also includes Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.

Crime 101 arrives in theaters on February 13, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.