30 years after its release, Samuel L. Jackson celebrates Pulp Fiction's anniversary by recreating one of the movie's most iconic scenes

Samuel L. Jackson has marked Pulp Fiction's 30th anniversary with a video recreating one of his character's most iconic scenes – with a twist.

"YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17," the actor wrote on Twitter alongside a video of him reciting his lines at double speed. "HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION."

He recites the following speech in just 22 seconds: "The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of charity and goodwill shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy My brothers. And you will know My name is the Lord when I lay My vengeance upon thee."

Pulp Fiction was released back in October 1994. Jackson plays Jules Winnfield, a hitman working with John Travolta's Vincent Vega. Jules recites his take on the Bible verse before he takes out a hit, and he repeats a version of the speech later on in the movie too.

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction was nominated for seven Oscars (including Best Picture) and took home the gong for Best Original Screenplay. Alongside Jackson and Travolta, the movie also starred Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Ving Rhames, and Bruce Willis.

Next up for Jackson is The Piano Lesson, which co-stars John David Washington, Ray Fisher, and Erykah Badu, and follows the lives of a family in '30s Pittsburgh.

The Piano Teacher arrives in theaters on November 8 before hitting Netflix on November 22. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies to add to your watchlist today.