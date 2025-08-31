Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell does Mrs. Doubtfire with football in new hilarious Chad Powers trailer

Glen Powell is picking up the pace this year in a big way. Besides sprinting through highly explosive chaos in Edgar Wright's take on Running Man, he'll also be taking to the field under the discreet and in no way suspicious alias of Chad Powers in a brand new comedy series streaming on Hulu.

Co-created by former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, the series features Powell as a sports-star-in-the-making, Russ Holliday, who gets a little too big for his football cleats and fumbles a touchdown that costs his team the college championship game. Fast forward eight years, and with his career having taken a nosedive and no future in the sport he's devoted his life to, Holliday tries a different play.

Using a fake name, wig, and sporting a nose that needs to be securely fastened, Russ gets back on the field to prove himself as Chad Powers, even if the rest of the world doesn't know it's him. What could possibly go wrong?

Chad Powers | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

For a star that's trying to break out in every possible avenue, it's great to see Powell stretch his comedic muscles that he's proven to do so naturally in the past. He's behind more than prosthetics on the project as well, given that he's co-writing the project and on board as an executive producer. Joining him on screen is Steve Zahn as football coach, Jake Hudson, who with his job on the line following a decline in the team's success, finds a literal blessing in disguise with Chad. The show also stars Perry Mattfeld, Toby Huss, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Wynn Everett.

Chad Powers will make a play for Hulu on September 30, premiering the first two episodes. That will also be just over a month before Powell heads into theaters with Running Man, which is set to arrive on November 7.