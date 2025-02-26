7 years on from the original, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite in sinister, sun-soaked first trailer for comedy thriller sequel Another Simple Favor

Another Simple Favor - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Murder, mystery, and the Marina Grande? The first trailer for Another Simple Favor, the eagerly anticipated sequel to Ghostbusters director Paul Feig's comedy crime thriller, is here – and it looks just as sinister, silly, and sun-soaked as we expected.

The fun teaser opens with Anna Kendrick's Stephanie reading an excerpt from her book 'The Faceless Blonde', which recounts how her path previously crossed with the mysterious, alluring Emily (Blake Lively). "I think about her all the time," she says, as the clip offers up snippets from the 2018 original. "Was she a glamorous PR executive, or a cold-blooded killer?"

If you recall, the first film saw Stephanie strike up a fast friendship with Emily before her new bestie suddenly goes missing, prompting the former to team up with Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) to get to the bottom of her disappearance. During her investigation, several shocking truths about Emily's past come to light, culminating in threats at gunpoint, an arrest, and a 20-year prison sentence. Think Gone Girl meets The Talented Mr. Ripley, with Feig's trademark dry wit thrown in for good measure.

In the follow-up, Stephanie and Emily find themselves reuniting ahead of the latter tying the knot to a new unsuspecting sucker in Italy. "Along with the glamorous guests, expect betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the roads of Capri," reads the official synopsis.

"You think I invited you here to get revenge for stealing my life and taking my kid away from me?" Emily asks Stephanie in the promo, which you can watch above. "You think I wanna make you pay?"

"I don't know. Do you?" she replies, and we're guessing by Emily's smirk in response, the film is going to keep us guessing alongside her.

Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, and Andrew Randells reprise their roles opposite Kendrick and Lively, with franchise newbies Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Elena Sofia Ricci, and Allison Janney joining in with the hijinks this time around. Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script, based on characters by Darcey Bell.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another Simple Favor releases exclusively on Prime Video on May 1, following its world premiere at SXSW Film Festival on March 7. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.