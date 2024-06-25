Channing Tatum says 23 Jump Street has the best threequel script he's ever read – and Jonah Hill is on board too

A decade after the second movie was released, Channing Tatum is still full of praise for 23 Jump Street, the unmade third movie in the comedy series – and a planned crossover with the Men in Black franchise.

“There is a project that was written and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie,” Tatum told ComicBook.com . The actor blamed "bureaucracy, kind of above-the-line stuff" for the fact that the threequel hasn't got off the ground yet. "It's really hard to get it made and we've been trying to get it done."

21 Jump Street was released back in 2012 with a sequel, 22 Jump Street, following in 2014. The movies follow two cops, played by Tatum and Jonah Hill, who are forced to relive high school and then college when they must go undercover and pose as students.

"You know what, I'm going to put some good juju out there and I'm going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street," Tatum continued. "I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again."

"Still a long shot, but nothing is impossible," Rodney Rothman, who wrote 22 Jump Street, tweeted in response to Tatum's comments. "Wanna see the rest?" Attached to the tweet is a screenshot of the threequel script's title page, which indicates that it's a second draft completed in 2015.

Next up for Tatum, though, is Fly Me to the Moon, a rom-com co-starring Scarlett Johansson set against the backdrop of the '60s Space Race.

Fly Me to the Moon hits the big screen on July 12. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates at a glance.