100 days out from Sonic 3, the lead artist on the character’s redesign says the team has "elevated their game on every level"

Sonic 3 is finally on the horizon, and one of the film’s producers is making big promises about what to expect. Tyson Hesse, who notably worked on the Sonic redesign after the mixed reaction to his early look, shared an update on Twitter.

"Sonic 3 is only 100 days away," Hesse wrote. "Thanks so much for the incredible reception so far. Our team has elevated their game on every level and I can't wait for everyone to see all our hard work later this year. #SonicMovie3"

He also shared a picture of Sonic and Shadow, setting up the big clash that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hinge on, as revealed in the Sonic 3 trailer.

The new movie sees Sonic reunite with Knuckles and Tails to face the mysterious new enemy with more power than they've ever encountered before. Keanu Reeves has joined the cast as Shadow, and will star alongside Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Krysten Ritter.

Hesse was also a producer on the first two movies, working closely on bringing Sonic to the screen as he’s long been involved in the world of the blue speedster. He was the brains behind the viral hit comic Sonic’s Big Fat Adventure, based on an idea that he pitched to Archie Comics.

The designer has also worked on games including Sonic Mania, Sonic Origins, and The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic 3 will be released on December 20. For more movie release dates, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game adaptations on the way.