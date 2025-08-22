Studios behind new Sekiro anime adaptation confirm it's "fully hand-drawn" following accusations of AI use: "Fans can look forward to the same artistry and precision that defined the original game"

The animation studios behind Sekiro: No Defeat have confirmed the series is "fully hand-drawn 2D animation", after its first trailer left some fans convinced that the visuals were rendered using AI.

Taking to Twitter following the backlash, Qzil.la and the production committee shared a statement that read: "We're incredibly excited to bring Sekiro: No Defeat exclusively to Crunchyroll in 2026. The whole anime adaptation is a fully hand-drawn 2D animation created by the talented teams at Qzil.la, ARCH and Kadokawa.

"We can confirm that no AI is being used in the creation or production of this anime," it continued (via Crunchyroll's translation to GamesRadar+). "Fans can look forward to the same artistry and precision that defined the original game, now reimagined in a new medium."

『SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT』 制作手法についてのご案内 pic.twitter.com/yIwzzf9WXlAugust 22, 2025

While many welcomed the clarification, others were disappointed that the announcement had to be made at all, and condemned those who "spread misinformation without considering the consequences."

One follower replied: "The fact that they have to officially state that no AI is involved in its production is genuinely sad."

"It's nice that they're confirming it but it's unfortunate that they had to," said another. "Fighting against the use of generative AI in art is a noble cause, yet it has been weaponized by the wrong individuals who don't even care about art or artists and can't even use their eyes."

"On one hand, it is absolutely devastating that studios now have to make public announcements in regards to their disapproval of & for AI - but on the other, this might usher in an era where people finally start to understand just how much love is poured into projects like these," tweeted a more optimistic third.

Based on the game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and directed by Kenichi Kutsuna, Sekiro: No Defeat will center on Wolf, a shirobi warrior in Feudal Japan, as he ventures across a restless land to rescue his Kuro, a young lord with a special bloodline who's been kidnapped by mysterious foes.

It is set to premiere sometime in 2026. We'll be sure to keep you posted on a more specific release date but in the meantime, be sure to check out our guide to the most exciting new anime heading our way.