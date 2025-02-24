One of the highest-rated anime series of all time Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is coming to Netflix this week

Netflix is continuing to bolster its ranks of incredible anime shows with news that Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is heading to the streaming platform. Announced on Twitter, the fantasy show will be available in the US, Canada, and Latin American from March 1.

Based on the Japanese manga series written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, the adaptation follows the elven mage Frieren as she reflects on her time journeying with the members of the hero's party to defeat the Demon King. After witnessing the death of some of her former comrades, she decides to change her future, forming closer connections with humans and beginning a new journey.

The show is hugely beloved and it is currently highest rated on MyAnimeList, with an average fan score of 9.31. Plenty of Netflix's followers have been sharing their excitement that it's heading to the streaming platform too.

"Probably best show I have ever seen ever," wrote one, while another added: "God tier anime well played on Netflix." A third fan replied: "For people who haven't seen this anime and watch Netflix.. Enjoy it, This is a masterpiece with an amazing story and characters. Get ready to go on a journey."

Only one season of the anime show has aired so far, running from late 2023 to early 2024 on Nippon TV and Crunchyroll. A second season has been announced too, but we don't have any update on timings for that yet.

