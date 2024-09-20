New Netflix animated series Splinter Cell gets first trailer starring X-Men Origins’ Liev Schreiber

Netflix’s upcoming animated series based on the widely popular video game Splinter Cell just got its first teaser, giving us our first look at one character’s apparent death and those all-important night vision goggles.

The first trailer for the upcoming Splinter Cell show, or should we say teaser as it is only 45 seconds long, opens with a shot of night vision goggles floating down in the water and a man drowning, surrounded by a wreckage of some sort. Next, a coffin marked "Douglas Shetland, Beloved Father" pops up, which seemingly belongs to the man we saw drowning. The clip ends with a man wearing the goggles walking towards the screen saying "They’ll never see you coming for them." We don't know about you, but we’re getting a revenge vibe here. Watch the full teaser below.

Although Netflix has yet to release an official synopsis for Splinter Cell, which is officially titled Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, according to Tudum the series follows "a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon." The show stars X-Men Origins: Wolverine’s Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher.

The show is based on the video game series Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell by Ubisoft. The first game released in 2002 follows covert ops veteran Sam Fisher who gets recruited to spearhead a new top-secret initiative called the Splinter Cell Program. As Fisher, the player must go on high intelligence missions in hostile territories without leaving any trace. Since then, seven games have followed in the series as well as a bunch of tie-in novels following Fisher’s missions.

We are uncertain which part of the games the upcoming show will follow, but we do know that Douglas Shetland dies in the fourth game titled Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Essentials. However, to avoid any spoilers, we won't tell you just how Shetland dies. You’ll just have to tune in for that.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage, and is written by John Wick’s Derek Kolstad. The series comes from Ubisoft Film and studios Sun Creature and Fost.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch does not have a release date at this time.