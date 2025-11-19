Excuse me, princess: The notorious Legend of Zelda series is now free to watch on streaming

Zelda fans may have to wait until 2027 to see Nintendo's live-action The Legend of Zelda movie hits the big screen, but we have something that might hold you over, as the original Zelda on-screen adaptation has just become available for free.

The Legend of Zelda 1989 animated series is now available to watch for free on the streaming site Tubi (H/T Wario64). The show is just 13 episodes long, and is loosely based on Zelda games, the original The Legend of Zelda and The Adventure of Link, and follows older versions of Link and Zelda as they try to defend the kingdom of Hyrule from the evil wizard Ganon.

