Excuse me, princess: The notorious Legend of Zelda series is now free to watch on streaming

Zelda fans may have to wait until 2027 to see Nintendo's live-action The Legend of Zelda movie hits the big screen, but we have something that might hold you over, as the original Zelda on-screen adaptation has just become available for free.

The Legend of Zelda 1989 animated series is now available to watch for free on the streaming site Tubi (H/T Wario64). The show is just 13 episodes long, and is loosely based on Zelda games, the original The Legend of Zelda and The Adventure of Link, and follows older versions of Link and Zelda as they try to defend the kingdom of Hyrule from the evil wizard Ganon.

However, despite being the first Zelda adaptation, the show was not very well received. The series was broadcast every Friday in the late '80s in place of the Super Mario Bros. cartoon, which aired during the week, but it only ran for one season. The Legend of Zelda animated series is known for being corny, and is where the 'excuse me, princess' meme comes from.

Despite negative reaction, the show has become kind of a cult classic, with many viewers on IMDb saying "it's so bad it's awesome," and it "brings back good memories." But no one really thinks The Legend of Zelda animated series is a good adaptation of the best Zelda games. We'd recommend giving it a watch before The Legend of Zelda movie hits screens, so you can compare the two adaptations.

Directed by Wes Ball, the film will follow young warrior Link as he desperately tries to protect his kingdom from a ruthless warlord named Ganon. Further details on the project are pretty tight, but thanks to Nintendo, we have seen the first look at stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason as Link and Zelda, and they look pretty game-accurate.

The Legend of Zelda movie is set to hit theaters worldwide on May 7, 2027. For more, check out our guide to the best video game movies, and keep up with upcoming video game movies heading your way.