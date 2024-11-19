Arcane team break down Act 2's most shocking moment: "What's wrong with you? Why did you write that?"

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for Arcane season 2. If you're not up to date, and don't want to know anything that happens, turn back now!

All hell broke loose in Arcane season 2 episode 6, as Caitlyn's disloyalty prompted Ambessa to launch an attack on the sanctuary and Jayce killed Viktor. The latter's death sparked chaos amongst the people he'd saved, including Vander, who flipped into an uncontrollably savage rage – and little Isha sacrificed herself to stop him.

In the midst of the conflict, the youngster overloaded Jinx's pistol with Hextech cores and shot it right underneath Vander, destroying the "beast" and a bunch of Noxian soldiers as Jinx yelled out in shock.

When asked why Jinx seems "doomed to lose everyone she cares about" in the latest episode of Afterglow, Purnell explained: "She's a jinx! It's almost a self-fulfilling prophecy. There's a reason Jinx sees a lot of herself in Isha. Isha is a lot like her.

"She's everything, I think, Powder wishes Powder was at that time," she went on, outlining the devastating repercussions it'll have on Jinx's faith in herself, too. "It's so heartbreaking 'cause she's so sweet and so innocent, and you really see a side to Jinx come out when they're playing together with the crabby robot thing. You see this joyfulness, this real inner child comes out. It's innocent and you start to believe that maybe with Isha's belief in her, Jinx could change. It's so heartbreaking.

"What's wrong with you? Why did you write that?" Purnell added, turning to fellow guest and showrunner Christian Linke.

"I think it's a terrible reminder for Jinx that Isha is inspired by, like, the chaos of the havoc and destruction," he chimed in. "It's another reminder, like, 'You'll never be able to escape this'. It's just so tough, especially when it happens to someone as innocent as Isha."

Arcane season 2 is set to release its final three episodes on Saturday, November 23, and given Act 2's cliffhanger, it's near impossible to imagine where the show will go from here. Jinx and Vi have had their hopes dashed of being a family again, Caitlyn has double-crossed Ambessa (and presumably threatened her position as Piltover's commander-in-chief), Ekko is lost in the Anomaly, and Jayce is on the warpath against Hextech.

