A blink-and-you'll-miss-it Arcane season 2 Easter Egg makes the finale even more heart breaking and proves the animation budget was worth every penny
How many more details like this have we missed?
Arcane season 2 came to an end yesterday, and it left a lot of you bleary eyed, but did you notice this little Easter Egg?
Be warned, there are major spoilers for the end of Arcane coming up, so don't read on until you've finished it.
In the final episode of Arcane act 3, we see Jinx crying, causing her eyeshadow to streak down her face. The lightning tracks left down her cheek spell out IV, the roman numerals for four, but if you flip the image, it spells out Vi. I'm not crying, you are.
This little Easter Egg was spotted by GlobzTheJanitor over on Reddit, and FirstNegotiation9659 replies, "If I had a nickel for every time Jinx cried the name Vi, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's painful and heartbreaking it happened twice. (Ep 5 in the Arcane, her tears from top to bottom also show Vi)."
[s2 act 3 spoilers] Losing my mind over the fact that her tears spelled out VI backwards…… from r/arcane
This kind of detail shows us that every penny of the $250 million budget was well worth it. It's not the biggest or most important detail, but it adds texture to the show that wouldn't have been there if the animators had been rushed. As showrunner Linke says, the show was "risky", but ultimately the investment paid off.
Another Redditor noted that IV, or four, is an unlucky number in Chinese superstition. It's because in Cantonese the number four has a similar pronunciation to the word 'death'. And, as we all saw, Jinx likely died saving her sister Vi, falling and setting off a monkey bomb to kill Warwick.
We don't actually see her die, so she could still be alive, and we know there will be more League of Legends shows coming out, so maybe we'll see more of her in the future.
