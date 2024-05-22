Shrek 2 is being remade shot-for-shot by over 800 filmmakers and the trailer is just as weird and wonderful as you'd expect

We’ve seen a lot while doing this job: Homelander jorkin’ it , The Walking Dead’s so-bad-it’s-good CGI deer , and Henry Cavill’s gigantic dog , to name but a few.

Not many, though, are quite as weird and wonderful as Shrek 2 Retold, something that does exactly what it says on the tin but through the anarchic lens of hundreds of creatives.

As per the makers 3GI, Shrek 2 Retold is ‘a crowd-sourced, scene-for-scene remake of the greatest sequel ever told.’ Over 800 ‘animators, filmmakers, musicians, and storytellers’ from familiar faces – Spider-Verse's Phil Lord and Chris Miller, plus the late Gilbert Gottfried feature – to slightly more obscure, but no less talented, artists and animators getting their chance to shine.

The trailer above is a glimpse into the window of madness that awaits. Everything from Family Guy to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles makes an appearance. On top of that, several wild and wacky live-action and animated shot-by-shot clips all feature. They all range from lovingly recreated interpretations of classic scenes to what can only be described as nightmare fuel.

3GI Industries has also worked on similar remake projects, including Shrek Retold and Sonic Rebuilt, a shot-for-shot remake of the 1996 Sonic the Hedgehog OVA.

Shrek 2 Retold will be released on September 28, 2024.

Thankfully, that’s not the only swamp-centric project on the horizon. Shrek 5 is seemingly in the works, with talks taking place with the original cast over returning.

"We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return," Illumination CEO Meledandri told Variety back in April 2023.

For more, check out the upcoming movies coming your way very soon.