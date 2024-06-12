Pixar boss says live-action remakes "sort of bother" him, as he vows the studio won't ever re-do their animations

Pixar boss Pete Docter has shared his opinion on live-action remakes of classic animated movies, as he explained why the studio has no intention to ever do the same with Toy Story, Monsters Inc, and more.

In a new interview with TIME, Docter didn't throw any punches when asked about an online fan campaign that's urging Pixar to cast Challengers' Josh O'Connor in a live-action version of Ratatouille, and whether it could ever become a reality.

"No, and this might bite me in the butt for saying it, but it sort of bothers me," the studio's chief content officer confessed candidly. "I like making movies that are original and unique to themselves. To remake it, it's not very interesting to me personally."

Docter went on to say that it's difficult to imagine the likes of Up, Wall-E, Coco, and Elemental, which are all set in fantastical worlds, being forced into a real-life setting.

"It would be tough. So much of what we create only works because of the rules of the [animated] world. So if you have a human walk into a house that floats, your mind goes, 'Wait a second. Hold on. Houses are super heavy. How are balloons lifting the house' But if you have a cartoon guy and he stands there in the house, you go, 'Okay, I'll buy it.' The worlds that we’ve built just don’t translate very easily."

Pixar is currently gearing up for the release of Inside Out 2, which catches up with emotions Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lipara), as Riley, the girl whose mind they live in, navigates becoming a teenager.

The sequel lands in cinemas on June 14. For more, check out all of the details we learnt during a recent trip to Pixar.