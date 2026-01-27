I'm starting my Blu-Ray collection in 2026 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie is at the top of my list

I've grown quite weary of late. Weary of finding myself in the perfect mood to watch that one specific movie, only to find it's no longer available on the abundance of streaming services I have access to on my TV. My current subscriptions cost about $35 a month, and that's going for the cheapest ad-supported tier wherever it's available. So when I grew tired enough of paying for the chance to watch my favorite movies, the allure of physical media had no trouble turning my head.

I'm starting my Blu-Ray collection with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's just been snatched off Netflix in the UK (the final straw on this camel's back on Sunday afternoon), and with its sequel's release date coming up fast, I have a hankering for some Illumination bros.