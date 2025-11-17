Goonies star Ke Huy Quan gives very positive update on the 40 years in the making sequel: "I feel quite good about it"

The Goonies are coming back to the big screen with a long-awaited sequel announced earlier this year, and lead star Ke Huy Quan has offered a very positive update to let fans know that things are moving forward. Although he hasn't seen a final script yet, Quan revealed that everyone involved is really excited.

"I first heard about it when I saw Steven Spielberg at an event and he was so excited," he told ComicBook.com. "We try to do it, so let's manifest it. I know we've been trying for the last 40 years, but I feel quite good about it. This time, Chris Columbus and Spielberg are developing it, we have an incredible writer. I mean, I read he turned in the second draft and they're really happy about it."

The actor, who played Richard 'Data' Wang in the original movie, added: "I would love to revisit that character and go on another adventure with my Goonies brothers and sisters."

Other original stars that could reprise their roles for the sequel include Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton, who back in the 80s played a bunch of teens and kids embarking on a treasure hunt to find pirate One-Eyed Willy's long-lost treasure. None of them are currently cast in The Goonies 2, as the project is still in the writing stage.

In September, writer Potsy Ponciroli – taking over from co-writers Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg, who now will serve as producers – revealed the script is pretty much done, saying: "I have turned in a first draft, which was very well received, and I'm on a second draft and I'm about 95% done with that, so we're moving in the right direction."

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Columbus said he and Spielberg have "been toying around" with "Goonies ideas for 30-plus years," and it seems it's now finally coming to fruition.

The Goonies 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best 80s movies, and keep up with the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.