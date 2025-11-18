Hideo Kojima says he "binged" new Netflix samurai show with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score: "It was so good"

Hideo Kojima is heaping praise on Netflix's Last Samurai Standing

Everyone's favorite amateur film and TV critic and master game designer Hideo Kojima has once again chimed in with his thoughts on a popular new show, heaping praise on Netflix's hit series Last Samurai Standing.

"I binged Ikusagami (Last Samurai Standing) up through episode 6! It was so good. I love the Yamada Futaro × Squid Game kind of worldbuilding," Kojima states in a social media post that appears to have now been deleted. "The cutbacks between the Kodoku-game side, the organizers, and the government side all move with great pacing. And they don't hesitate to kill off well-drawn characters (with a stacked cast) either. The Tsubaki Sanjūrō-style directing moment made my heart skip."

Meanwhile, Tsubaki Sanjūrō, also known simply as Sanjūrō, is a classic samurai film directed by legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa which serves as a follow-up to his movie Yojimbo, considered an all-time-great example of the genre.

