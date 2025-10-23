Despite previous reports suggesting James Bond was worth $1 billion, Amazon only paid $20 million for the rights to the 007 franchise

It turns out that Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control of the James Bond franchise for a lot less than we originally thought.

According to a recent earnings report from long-time Bond producers and owners Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli’s company Eon Productions, it has been revealed that Amazon MGM paid $20 million for creative control of the 007 franchise (H/T Variety). That's a stark contrast to earlier reports, which suggested that Amazon had paid upwards of $1 billion.

The report reads: “On 20 February 2025, the company entered into an agreement for the sale of its interest in the Bond franchise, all associated assets as well as its subsidiary companies, B24 Limited and B25 Limited. The total consideration for the sale amounted to $20 million (USD),"

The deal came about earlier this year when Wilson and Broccoli sold creative control to Amazon, which is free to do as it wishes with the 007 franchise, while Wilson and Broccoli will still remain co-owners of the property alongside the studio. However, it is not clear whether the entire deal is included in the $20 million sum, taking into consideration stock options and profit sharing.

Either way, it looks like Amazon has landed quite the deal, as the James Bond franchise is worth billions of dollars, with the franchise's total box office gross for all 25 films nearing $8 billion. The most recent Bond movie, 2021's No Time to Die, grossed $774 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

Amazon is making plans for its first Bond film already, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman tapped to produce the next 007 installment. Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is on board to direct, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight penning the script. All that's left to do now is to find the new James Bond.

