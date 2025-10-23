Despite previous reports suggesting James Bond was worth $1 billion, Amazon only paid $20 million for the rights to the 007 franchise

Amazon paid way less for the Bond franchise than originally thought

It turns out that Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control of the James Bond franchise for a lot less than we originally thought.

According to a recent earnings report from long-time Bond producers and owners Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli’s company Eon Productions, it has been revealed that Amazon MGM paid $20 million for creative control of the 007 franchise (H/T Variety). That's a stark contrast to earlier reports, which suggested that Amazon had paid upwards of $1 billion.

The report reads: “On 20 February 2025, the company entered into an agreement for the sale of its interest in the Bond franchise, all associated assets as well as its subsidiary companies, B24 Limited and B25 Limited. The total consideration for the sale amounted to $20 million (USD),"

