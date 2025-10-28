A truly gonzo sounding thriller about an MRI machine and a hitman has cast The Raid star as its lead

Iko Uwais will play a determined patient who has to fight his way through a hospital full of assassins in MRI

An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine can be quite scary to those who suffer from claustrophobia, so maybe it makes some sense that one of the notoriously cramped diagnostic devices will lend its name to a new high intensity martial arts action movie with The Raid star Iko Uwais now cast in the lead role (via Variety).

Simply titled MRI, the movie puts Uwais in the role of a hospital patient who checks in for a routine scan of his hurt knee when a gang of killers invades the hospital in search of a rival crime boss' daughter. Uwais' protagonist will have to employ his expansive martial arts skills to save her, despite his painfully injured knee making it all the more difficult.

"Iko's sheer charisma, soulful depth and insane work ethic makes him every director’s dream," O’Donnell tells Variety. "After such a great experience with Strong Island on Alphas, I felt MRI would be the perfect project for us all to take things to the next level."

