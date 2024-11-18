The third Sherlock Holmes movie may have been in development for over a decade, but Jude Law has a new update – and it seems pretty promising.

"The plan has been evolving over how many years it’s been now, probably nearly ten years. There’s a great will to make it," the actor told The Playlist . "And a great will amongst us all to get it right to do it, to find the time, to find the right team. The one great thing I took from both of those films is my friendship with Robert [Downey Jr.] and his wife Susan, they mean an awful lot to me. The hope is we’re still going to do it. I think there’s a new iteration of the script I haven’t yet read. And then there’s a case of 'How expensive is it? And can we get it made?'"

The first Sherlock Holmes movie was released back in 2009. A sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, followed in 2011 and a threequel has been in development ever since. Law played Dr. John Watson in the series alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes and Rachel McAdams' Irene Adler, while Guy Ritchie was in the director's chair. Dexter Fletcher is set to take over for the third movie, however.

Next up for Law, though, is a new entry in a different franchise: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. He stars alongside Nick Frost and Kerry Condon in the new series, which follows a group of kids trying to make their way back home across the galaxy.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney Plus on December 3 in the US and December 4 in the UK. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.