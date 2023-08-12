Emma Stone’s unique Poor Things character look was actually a mistake

After the success of 2018's Oscar-nominated The Favourite, Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos have re-teamed for a new movie: period sci-fi-drama-comedy-oddity Poor Things.

Stone plays Bella, a Frankenstein's monster of sorts, brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist played by Willem Dafoe. Lanthimos and Stone worked closely to bring Bella to life – but one detail was all Stone.

"Well, I remember I dyed my hair too dark and we had to kind of go with that," Stone tells the new issue of Total Film magazine , which is out on newsstands on Thursday, August 17, in an interview conducted before the actors' strike.

"That was an idea, that she’d be almost ahead of her time – a reactionary of sorts," Lanthimos explains. "But childlike and natural, and all these things. So we felt like, 'It’d be a great idea to dye her hair dark.' But then Emma went ahead and became jet black. And I was like, 'Alright.'"

"It just kept going and going and it was like, 'Goddamn it. Alright.' Black," Stone laughs – and you can see the results in our exclusive images from the film above.

Lanthimos continues: "It looked stunning with her very white skin. There’s all these accidents, to the very detailed design of certain costumes, and then, I don’t know, they break apart, and then we build something else. So it’s a very complex process, I think."

